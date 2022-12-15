Ola Adeniyi Fails Physical With Steelers

PITTSBURGH -- A reunion with outside linebacker Ola Adeniyi will not happen for the Pittsburgh Steelers as ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the veteran did not pass his physical and is now a free agent.

Adeniyi was claimed off waivers by the Steelers after the Tennessee Titans released him. This would have been his second stint with Pittsburgh after playing his first three seasons in black and gold.

The undrafted linebacker out of Toledo played 32 games for the Steelers, primarily on special teams, and recording 25 tackles. He then spent nearly two seasons with the Titans, playing 19 games and recording 2.5 sacks and 24 tackles.

It's unknown what the Steelers' plans were after adding Adeniyi. Currently, they have four outside linebackers on the roster and have been testing rookie DeMarvin Leal on the outside as well.

Malik Reed was a healthy inactive for the first time this past weekend while Jamir Jones has played primarily special teams all season. The Steelers would have had to make some type of roster move to clear up a spot for Adeniyi.

