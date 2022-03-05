Skip to main content
Player(s)
Aaron Rodgers
Team(s)
Pittsburgh Steelers

Report: Aaron Rodgers Names Steelers as Potential Landing Spot

The Packers quarterback will decide in the coming weeks if he's headed to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are one of three teams who could land Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers this offseason, according to Pro Football Talk.

Right now, there is some optimism Rodgers and the Packers work out a deal. However, with the two sides staying torn, three AFC teams have entered the race that both Green Bay and the quarterback feel comfortable with. 

The Steelers are joined by the Denver Broncos and Tennessee Titans as potential trade destinations. Any team will need to supply multiple draft picks for the future Hall of Fame quarterback. 

The decision will reportedly come down to Rodgers. If he feels he'd like to leave the Packers, those three teams will need to make their best effort in wooing Green Bay. 

The decision is expected to be made in the coming weeks. 

