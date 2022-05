Steelers Release 2022 Regular Season Schedule

The Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 schedule is now available.

PITTSBURGH -- It's time to start planning your regular season ticket purchases. The Pittsburgh Steelers' 2022 schedule is now out, with plenty

Steelers 2022 Regular Season Schedule:

Week 1 @ Bengals: 1 p.m. ET

Week 2 vs. Patriots: 1 p.m. ET

Week 3 @ Browns: Thursday Night Football

Week 4 vs. Jets: 1 p.m. ET

Week 5 @Bills: 1 p.m. ET

Week 6 vs. Buccaneers: 1 p.m. ET

Week 7 @ Dolphins: 8:20 p.m. ET

Week 8 @ Eagles: 1 p.m. ET

Week 9 Bye Week

Week 10 vs. Saints: 1 p.m. ET

Week 11 vs. Bengals: Sunday Night Football

Week 12 @ Colts: Monday Night Football

Week 13 @ Falcons: 1 p.m. ET

Week 14 vs. Ravens: 1 p.m. ET

Week 15 @ Panthers: 1 p.m. ET

Week 16 vs. Raiders: 8:15 p.m. ET

Week 17 @ Ravens: 1 p.m. ET

Week 18 vs. Browns: TBD

