Steelers Agree to One-Year Deal With Trai Turner

The Pittsburgh Steelers are adding a guard the same day they released David DeCastro.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are signing free agent guard Trai Turner to a one-year deal, according to multiple reports.

Turner, 28, is a third-round pick in 2014 and five-time Pro Bowler. From 2014-2019 with the Carolina Panthers, he played 84 games, including 80 starts.

Turner was traded to the Los Angeles Chargers in 2020 and missed seven games with injuries. According to reports, Turner informed the Steelers he was 100% healthy during a visit with the team last week.

The Steelers agreed to terms with Turner the same day they released nine-year veteran David DeCastro. DeCastro is a six-time Pro Bowler. Due to ankle concerns, reports say he's contemplating retirement.

Turner will join Kevin Dotson as the starting guards this season. B.J. Finney and J.C. Hassenauer are competing with rookie Kendrick Green for the starting center job. The backup is expected to work as a swing guard as well.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

