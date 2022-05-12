Skip to main content

Steelers Bring in Andy Weidl for Second-Round GM Interview

The Pittsburgh Steelers will bring in their fourth GM candidate for a second interview.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are bringing in their fourth general manager candidate for a second-round interview as they move through the final stage of their hiring process.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Steelers will interview Philadelphia Eagles Vice President of player personnel Andy Weidl for a second time. 

Weidl started his career in Pittsburgh as a player personnel assistant in 1998. During his time with the Steelers, he worked under Tom Donahue and Bill Nunn. Since then, he's spent time with the New Orleans Saints and Baltimore Ravens before joining the Eagles in 2016.

He joins Tennessee Titans' Ryan Cowden, Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Jon Spytek and former Buffalo Bills GM Doug Whaley as candidates brought in for a second interview. 

