Steelers Have Another Superstar on Defense
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers knew back in Organized Team Activities that Nick Herbig was showing signs of a breakout season. Now, after stepping in for Alex Highsmith, who left Week 3 with a groin injury, they're certain they have another star on the edge.
"Herbig's a great player. If he was anywhere else, he'd probably be starting and playing at a high level," Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick said. "Obviously, he has two great All-Pro pass rushers in front of him and he does a great job of when he comes in, plays at a high level. Alex got hurt. Next man up, and he went out there and did what he did."
Herbig finished the game with three tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble against the Chargers. It's a trend that seems to be developing as the second-year edge rusher made noise all preseason, and had everyone talking during training camp. Now, he's putting it on display when it counts.
"This guy wants to be great," head coach Mike Tomlin said. "He's looking at the recipe every day of his life, too. He just does, man. He's sharp enough to follow guys at his position that are doing it at a high level who have been doing it longer than him, and I think that positions him more than anything to produce what it is you're looking at."
It's unknown how long Highsmith will miss with his groin injury. The veteran looked visibly frustrated heading into the medical tent during the game and then even more aggravated when leaving it.
If he is to miss significant time, Herbig will be the starter across from Watt, giving Pittsburgh their first extended look at their third star edge rusher.
Herbig appears to be a star in the making. He has the speed off the edge and the bend to rush around any offensive tackle. Plus, he's learning from two greats in T.J. Watt and Highsmith.
"That kid has supreme confidence in himself," Watt said. "You can't tell him anything. I respect the heck out of it. He's going to do everything that he possibly can to perform. He's going to ask every question. He's going to turn over every stone and just bust his tail. I respect the heck out of Nick, and I'm glad that he had the day that he did today."
The 22-year-old had a glowing endorsement from his brother, Nate, before he was even drafted. At the time, Nate was welcoming himself to Pittsburgh and letting everyone know there was this mid-round pick coming up from Wisconsin they should look at.
Luckily Pittsburgh listened, because they found exactly what Nate told them they would - a stud.