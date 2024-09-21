Steelers Lose Rookie OT Indefinitely
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers lost first-round rookie Troy Fautanu to a knee injury just one game into his starting career, and are now looking at a long-term recovery, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Fautanu left practice early just before the Steelers' Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers. According to fellow tackle, Broderick Jones, the rookie "tweaked" something and that he would undergo an MRI. Now, Schefter is reporting that further evaluation will continue, but Fautanu is expected to be out "indefinitely" with the injury.
Fautanu was selected 20th overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. He stepped in to start over 2023 first-round pick Broderick Jones in Week 2 against the Denver Broncos, and was on a fast track to becoming a star within Pittsburgh's offense.
It's unknown what the thought behind "indefinitely" is. The Steelers could be looking at a situation they are just unaware of yet, or this could be a season-ending injury for Fautanu. It's also unknown exactly what the injury to his knee is.
Fautanu suffered an MCL sprain during the preseason, shutting him down for the final two weeks of exhibition matchups.
Prior to his selection by the Steelers, Fautanu was reportedly flagged for medical concerns involving his knee. The Steelers made it clear after the selection that they felt comfortable with any reported flags he recieved during the draft process.
"We wouldn't have selected him if we weren't comfortable," general manager Omar Kahn said. "I can't speak to some of the stuff that's out there and what's true and what's not and what other poeple are saying but we were comfortable."
The Steelers will wait for final word on Fautanu's injury. In the meantime, Jones will return to the starting lineup on the right side. Pittsburgh does not currently have another healthy tackle on the active roster.
