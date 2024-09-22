Steelers' T.J. Watt Shares Special Moment With Brother, J.J.
Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt was gifted a "Dad" jersey ahead of the team's Week 3 home opener against the Los Angeles Chargers amidst the news that he and his wife, Dani, are expecting their first child.
During warmups on Sunday afternoon, Watt partook in an interview on CBS with his brother J.J., who was a dominant NFL player in his own right.
Football wasn't the focus of their discussion, however, as J.J. was the one who came up with the idea to give T.J. the special jersey.
"I know you're trying to get in that right headspace, I know you and Dani just announced that you guys are pregnant and expecting your first child," J.J. said. "Me personally, knowing what that 'why' means and knowing how important that is, I wanted to give you a little gift before you head back into the locker room to say congratulations on your new child, and wish you guys all the best."
As T.J. held up the jersey to the camera and thanked his brother, he added a little playful quip.
"Thanks man, I appreciate you trying to mess up my headspace, I really appreciate it," he said. "I'm gonna go back in and lock in now."
J.J. responded with some evidence that dad strength is real, citing his stat line after he had his son, Koa, with wife Kealia during the 2022 season.
"I had 10 sacks in 10 games after I had Koa, so I'm just saying, we've seen a lot of great things, we might see some great things going forward," he said.
Watt first announced the news that he and wife were expecting their first child in February of 2025 on Instagram earlier this month.
Through two games this season, the former 2021 Defensive Player of the Year has posted two sacks, seven tackles and a fumble recovery.
