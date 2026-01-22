Steelers' Ryan Shazier Shares Emotional Message to Mike Tomlin

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are beginning a new chapter for their organization. As their head coach coaching search continues there is a feeling of uncertainty as they try to replace Mike Tomlin and his 19 seasons with the franchise.

It hasn’t been that long since Tomlin stepped down as the head coach of the Steelers, but in that brief window, we’ve heard from multiple former players and staff members of his who have sung his praises. The latest was an emotional and heartfelt message from a former player that is worthy of much more attention than it is already received

Former linebacker Ryan Shazier and Tomlin formed a tight bond during his playing days. That bond only grew after Shazier’s career ending in injury, which robbed him of an incredible NFL career but didn’t end his affiliation with the Steelers organization and a message that he shared via his Facebook account, the former Pro Bowler and first-round pick shared what Tomlin meant to him and his professional career.

"Two decades of leading this organization with an unshakable belief and a standard that never wavered," he wrote. "Coach Tomlin, you changed my life in ways that go beyond football,"

Sep 29, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier sits on the sidelines before the start of the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

A Bond Beyond the Field

What made Shazier's post especially emotional was what he shared about Tomlin's action after that traumatic moment. He detailed how his head coach continued to involve Shazier in the immediate aftermath and seasons following his injury.

"What you did in that hospital room, holding linebacker meetings from my bedside, never letting me feel alone for a single second, that's when I realized you weren't just my coach. You were family," he shared. "You kept me on the roster for three years while I fought to walk again. Never once made me feel like I was anything less than a Steeler. And then this year, when I didn't know what was next, you brought me back home to your coaching staff. You believed in me again."

Can the Next Steelers Coach Bring This?

Whoever is named the next head coach of the Steelers, they face a monstrous task. The roster is average at best and taking them from a nine to 10-win team to a Super Bowl contender is a daunting challenge.

But what might be even more difficult for the next coach is achieving this level of leadership and deep relationships with players and staff. Tomlin was far from a perfect coach, but on an individual level, it's easy to understand what made him such a beloved face in the locker room.

