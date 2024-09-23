Steelers WR2 Has Arrived
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are still searching for their WR2, but they may shut down any thoughts of outside candidates after Week 3. Following breakout performances by not one, but two wideouts, the core has options, and emerging young talents they might turn to moving forward.
For the first time in his three-year career, Calvin Austin led the Steelers in scoring and was named the team's "Digest Player of the Week." How? Well, his four-catch, 95-yard performance helped and his 55-yard touchdown solidified it.
After a summer of hyping Austin up as a breakout candidate, the season started slow for him. He came into Week 3 with two receptions for 13 yards. He finished it with his best NFL game.
The offensive game plan catered to Austin, allowing his speed to find holes in the middle of the defense and create yards after catch. Offensive coordinator Arthur Smith designed the plan to utilize his smaller weapons, and when Van Jefferson left with an eye injury, it seemed as if the offense fed even more into Austin.
If anyone is going to claim the WR2 job right now, Austin is the front-runner. He's just 25-years-old and feels like a good fit next to George Pickens. Clearly Pat Freiermuth, who finished with four receptions for 33 yards is the second target for Justin Fields, but Austin is the second receiver.
The next name the Steelers should be feeding more is Scotty Miller. The veteran wideout came to Pittsburgh after spending time with Smith in Atlanta. No one had high expectations for him coming in, and his first two games came without a catch.
His third game finished with two receptions for 31 yards, including a third down catch for 20 yards where he broke a tackle along the sideline and picked up big yards in a crucial play to keep Pittsburgh's offensive drive alive.
Without Jefferson, the Steelers got to test the waters on new wideouts, and it worked. It doensn't mean they should take Jefferson out of the equation, but it is eying catching to see what those who were passed up on can do in bigger moments.
The Steelers might have a reliable set of hands in Millers, and they might have a WR2 in Austin. What they'll do next week is unknown, but after months of talking about change, the conversation now should be to not make any.
Let this group operate as they did against Los Angeles. It could finally be time to see what they have in their smaller candidates.
