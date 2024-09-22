Steelers Make Shocking Roster Decision for Chargers Game
The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced their inactives ahead of their Week 3 home opener against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Rookie wide receiver Roman Wilson was a surprise entry on the list after fully participating in practice at the end of the week, which appeared to set him up for his NFL debut against the Chargers. Instead, he will sit out for a third-consecutive week to open the season.
Russell Wilson is also included among that group for a third-straight game. He will once again serve as the Steelers' No. 3 emergency quarterback behind Justin Fields and Kyle Allen.
Wilson was named the team's starter leading into Week 1, though a reaggravation of his prior calf injury that he suffered at the beginning of training camp has limited his participation in recent weeks and kept him out of game action.
He was listed as questionable on Pittsburgh's final injury report, but the team prepared as though he'd be out, and a return this week was always far-fetched. Instead, Fields will take the field for his third-straight start as he looks to guide the Steelers towards a 3-0 record for the first time since 2020.
Left guard Isaac Seumalo remains sidelined with a pectoral injury that was inflicted upon him during practice on Aug. 28. Head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters that he was progressing this week and could be approaching a return, though he has yet to participate since going down with his injury while the team continues to play things safe with his recovery.
Tight end MyCole Pruitt suffered a knee injury during Pittsburgh's win over the Denver Broncos last Sunday and will not suit up versus the Chargers. Rodney Williams was elevated to the 53-man roster earlier this week as his replacement.
Safety Terrell Edmunds did not crack the gameday roster for a second-consecutive week. With DeShon Elliott playing well alongside Minkah Fitzpatrick, Miles Killebrew serving a key role on special teams and Damontae Kazee holding his own as a backup, there simply isn't room for Edmunds given the current configuration.
Cornerback Darius Rush is an inactive for the first time this season. He has played a total of 19 special teams snaps for the Steelers this year.
