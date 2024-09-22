Are Steelers Interested in Bryce Young Trade?
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers might have something in Justin Fields, but without any commitment at quarterback, could they be thinking about adding another name through a trade?
Right now, Fields is the Steelers' starter, but it's unknown if that changes once Russell Wilson returns form his calf injury. Head coach Mike Tomlin refuses to commit to a starter once both players are healthy, which makes you question how much they view Fields as a long-term option.
That's the upside of the 25-year-old, is that he carries first-round talent and has plenty of time left in the NFL. So, maybe the Steelers are thinking about him developing into their long-term starter. But on a one-year deal, nothing is for certain, and Tomlin leaves everyone guessing what's to come.
Maybe, there's another name that has caught their interest.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, several teams have interest in acquiring Carolina Panthers' former first-overall pick Bryce Young, who was recently benched for Andy Dalton.
"The Panthers have been contacted by certain teams, according to league sources, while other teams have mulled a Young trade within their own organizations," Schefter writes.
Could one of those teams be the Steelers? Even if they are not one of the teams who have called, they could be "mulling" the decision. Young comes with plenty of upside and four more years on his rookie contract and clear talent as a first overall pick.
"Although the Panthers have said they don't plan to trade Young at this time, sources around the league believe it is only a matter of time before Carolina completes a deal involving the second-year quarterback -- with the most likely time coming at some point in the offseason," Schefter reports.
As for the trade compensation, the Steelers would likely need to give up a mid round draft pick. A second or third-round pick could get the job done as the Panthers have backed themselves into a tough spot already benching Young.
The Steelers could be targeting another young name to develop that may come with a better price tag than the two they currently have. They'll continue to watch Fields and hope he turns into their next franchise passer, but without any more time on his current deal, they may be thinking of another route in Young.
