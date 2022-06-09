​​Steelers WR Anthony Miller Fighting For His Next Chance

The former second-round pick has had to change his approach as he tries to stick around in Pittsburgh.

PITTSBURGH -- The last four years have taken a toll on Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Anthony Miller's pride.

Before he was the 51st overall selection in the 2018 NFL Draft, he was a consensus All-American in 2017 for the Memphis Tigers, who won ten games and closed the season in the AP top-25. The path was supposed to be linear - play at one of college football's highest levels, dominate and get to the NFL where you can enjoy a long and fruitful career.

But as is often the case, the path was not linear and Miller's four seasons as a professional have been a complete reversal from his three in college.

He spent three years with the Chicago Bears, who in the summer of 2021 traded him to the Houston Texans. Then, they cut him less than than three months later, leaving him to sign with the Steelers practice squad and battle for a spot on the active roster.

The following three months featured equally agonizing promotions to the active roster and demotions back to the practice squad. Plainly, it knocked the confident pass-catcher down a peg.

“It’s definitely humbling," Miller said. "It’s definitely a different situation than when I just got into the league. I was a second-round pick so to go from that to a position where I’m doing everything I can just to make the team."

Miller is older and, by his own account, more mature. He said he's focused in on the finer points of playing receiver and sharper in preparation. Struggling taught him what he needs to succeed.

“I feel like I’m better than I was before," Miller said. "I feel like I’m more mature in my career and in my position, just more focused on the details of playing the game. But now I think I’ve sharpened those up and I’m ready to go out there and play the best I can.”

Some time on the sidelines gave Miller a new perspective and, instead of detesting a different view from the bench, he embraced it and used it to his advantage.

“My whole career, I’ve played in the slot," Miller said. "That’s just what’s made sense to me and I've learned even more about the slot after not playing last year. It gave me some opportunities to see things through other guys and see things on film from afar.”

Miller said he's honed in on running routes and catching balls but, at this point in his career, he's looking for any way to stay on the roster. If that means carving out a role on special teams, so be it. It was on special teams that he was baptized into the NFL and he's ready to make his mark in that phase again if need be.

“Actually, my first play in the league was a tackle on kickoff. I’m very familiar with special teams and I feel like that’s good option for me. I’m ready to play anything. ... I can kick return, I can punt return. I’m a good returner so, like I said, anything they need me to do, I’m available.”

This offseason, the Steelers didn't sign any major free agent offensive weapons, players that will naturally crowd out other contributors. That means Miller has an opening, and it all comes down to if he can make the most of it.

