PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Devin Bush had a down year in 2021, but a year removed from ACL surgery and with a new linebackers coach, he's hoping to re-find his confidence.

Most of his rebound in 2022 will come from himself. He's openly said he has more confidence in his knee and feels like he's back to just playing football after spending time in a dark place.

He'll have help in re-finding himself on the field, though. With the addition of Brian Flores, the Steelers defense has a coach who brings eight years of defensive coaching and three years of head coach experience. Someone the team has already attracted to.

Flores spoke with the media about how he can help Bush this offseason, but highlighted that more improvement will come with pads on.

"Devin is obviously very talented. He's a smart kid," Flores said. "I've had a good rapport and good conversations with him. I'm excited to keep working. This is not something that you talk about on second day of veteran mini camp and then jump on the field in September. It's something that you build towards and work at daily. He's doing those things."

Flores said he has to work with Bush during padded sessions to see what he can help with physically, but when it comes to his skills, he sees everything he's expected.

"The physical part, he looks good out here," Flores said. "He's moving around well. ... It's early in the process. So far, he's done a nice job."

