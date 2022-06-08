Brian Flores Describes Input He'll Have on Steelers Defense

The Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker coach is working with more than just one position.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' biggest addition this offseason is likely one to their coaching staff. Brian Flores took a step back following his departure from the Miami Dolphins, and is now part of Pittsburgh's defense for the 2022 season.

Flores brings eight years of defensive specialities as a coach, and three years of head coaching experience to Pittsburgh. He's working under Steelers new defensive coordinator Teryl Austin, but is putting his input into the group.

"There's been conversation after conversation about different things, different fronts, coverages, schemes, adjustments, blitzes," Flores said. "We can't do all of it. We only have so much time, but there's been plenty of conversation. There's a long history of great defenses here."

That input will benefit the entire defense, but his focus primarily is with the inside linebacker. That being said, he's open that he has a hand in all of the defensive positions.

"It's a team. We're coaching like a team," Flores said. "My focus is the inside backers, but like all the coaches, you end up touching the guys who end up touching your guys on the field."

Flores also admitted he and Mike Tomlin have had conversations about his additions to the defense, and that the staff as a whole is working to formulate new looks for the group.

"There's been great conversation," Flores said. "You put guys in the room with different backgrounds, you get different ideas, different ways of thinkings. For me, it's been an opportunity to learn. Hopefully I'm bringing something to the table that can help in a small way."

But, like every coach and player on the field, it doesn't matter how their helping - they just want to help.

"I'm trying to help in anyway I can," Flores said. "If that's linebackers, obviously, but it's that's getting water, I'll get water."

