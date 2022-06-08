Skip to main content

Brian Flores Describes Input He'll Have on Steelers Defense

The Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker coach is working with more than just one position.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' biggest addition this offseason is likely one to their coaching staff. Brian Flores took a step back following his departure from the Miami Dolphins, and is now part of Pittsburgh's defense for the 2022 season. 

Flores brings eight years of defensive specialities as a coach, and three years of head coaching experience to Pittsburgh. He's working under Steelers new defensive coordinator Teryl Austin, but is putting his input into the group.

"There's been conversation after conversation about different things, different fronts, coverages, schemes, adjustments, blitzes," Flores said. "We can't do all of it. We only have so much time, but there's been plenty of conversation. There's a long history of great defenses here."

That input will benefit the entire defense, but his focus primarily is with the inside linebacker. That being said, he's open that he has a hand in all of the defensive positions. 

"It's a team. We're coaching like a team," Flores said. "My focus is the inside backers, but like all the coaches, you end up touching the guys who end up touching your guys on the field."

Flores also admitted he and Mike Tomlin have had conversations about his additions to the defense, and that the staff as a whole is working to formulate new looks for the group.

"There's been great conversation," Flores said. "You put guys in the room with different backgrounds, you get different ideas, different ways of thinkings. For me, it's been an opportunity to learn. Hopefully I'm bringing something to the table that can help in a small way."

But, like every coach and player on the field, it doesn't matter how their helping - they just want to help.

"I'm trying to help in anyway I can," Flores said. "If that's linebackers, obviously, but it's that's getting water, I'll get water."

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Scroll to Continue

Read More

George Pickens, Mtichell Trubisky Forming Splash Play Connection

Steelers QBs Making Headlines

Kenny Pickett Takes Us Through First Two-Minute Drill With Steelers

Report: Texans Enabled Deshaun Watson's Sexual Assault Behavior

Mini Camp Takeaways: Pickens Loves Trubisky, Heyward Love Pickett

Steelers Unsure of Minkah Fitzpatrick's Summer Participation

Chris Oladokun and Diontae Johnson Had a Relationship Before Steelers

Najee Harris Jokes About Jerome Bettis Comparisons

Everyone Believes Kenny Pickett Will Win QB Job

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

USATSI_13849043_168388034_lowres
Podcasts

What Benny Snell Jr. Taught Me

By Noah Strackbein2 hours ago
USATSI_18342163_168388034_lowres
Podcasts

Steelers QBs Make Headlines

By Noah Strackbein and Donnie Druin3 hours ago
Steelers mock 1.0 (68)
News

George Pickens, Mitch Trubisky Building Splash Play Chemistry

By Noah Strackbein4 hours ago
USATSI_18342175_168388034_lowres
News

Kenny Pickett Takes Us Through First Two-Minute Drill With Steelers

By Stephen Thompson4 hours ago
USATSI_17964981_168388034_lowres
News

Report: Texans Enabled Deshaun Watson's Sexual Assault Behavior

By Noah Strackbein19 hours ago
USATSI_17384541_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Unsure of Minkah Fitzpatrick's Participation This Summer

By Noah Strackbein19 hours ago
Steelers mock 1.0 (67)
AllSteelers+

Steelers Mini Camp Takeaways: Pickens Loves Trubisky, Heyward Loves Pickett

By Noah Strackbein20 hours ago
USATSI_18359793_168388034_lowres
News

Diontae Johnson, Chris Oladokun Building on Hometown Relationship

By Stephen Thompson22 hours ago