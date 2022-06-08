George Pickens, Mitch Trubisky Building Splash Play Chemistry

Pittsburgh Steelers fans are going to love the connection between these two.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers didn't draft George Pickens to run curl routes. Yes, he's going to make plenty of plays with his feet, and getting the ball early. He's also going to make plenty of noise with his speed, size and ability to go deep.

During the Steelers' first mini camp practice, Pickens showed off that long-ball ability. He and Mitch Trubisky found an opening and ended it with a touchdown, and this isn't the first time the two have connected deep.

"I had a go ball. I got a dub. Really, a clear route, a love for the game route," Pickens described his catch at mini camp. "I looked up and the ball was there."

Pickens said when you're running a "love for the game route" you don't usually think you'll get the football. But with Trubisky in the backfield, there's a possibility for splash.

"He's been one of the quarterbacks to release it for sure. Throw it down the field," Pickens said. "A lot of the guys been trying to get with the program, which is totally fine, you only have so many reps. But yeah, he's been launching it."

The two are still growing their bond off the field as Trubisky adjusts to the offense and Pickens settles in as a rookie. On-field, however, the two have already seen their skills mesh.

And, of course, when big plays happen, so do celebrations. Pickens took a moment to show the crowd (coaches and media) a little move or two in the endzone. Something the fans are excited to see when these two find splash plays during the season.

"I tooted my horn a little bit. Wanted to celebrate," Pickens said with a smile. "I'm really much of a celebratory guy, but anytime I get a big play you're going to see it."

