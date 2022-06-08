Steelers QBs Make Headlines

Mitch Trubisky, Kenny Pickett and even Mason Rudolph are making noise for the Pittsburgh Steelers. All in different ways.

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterbacks continue to make headlines. It's nothing new - well, some of it is - but it needs to be talked about.

Let's break down Mitch Trubisky's and Kenny Pickett's performances so far, some overreactions about Pittsburgh's QBs and what the Steelers could get for Mason Rudolph.

Plus, Minkah Fitzpatrick's hold-in and Diontae Johnson being exactly what he should be. People need to stop judging this guy for nothing.

