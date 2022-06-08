Skip to main content

Steelers QBs Make Headlines

Mitch Trubisky, Kenny Pickett and even Mason Rudolph are making noise for the Pittsburgh Steelers. All in different ways.

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterbacks continue to make headlines. It's nothing new - well, some of it is - but it needs to be talked about.

Let's break down Mitch Trubisky's and Kenny Pickett's performances so far, some overreactions about Pittsburgh's QBs and what the Steelers could get for Mason Rudolph.

Plus, Minkah Fitzpatrick's hold-in and Diontae Johnson being exactly what he should be. People need to stop judging this guy for nothing. 

Listen to All Steelers Talk above and follow on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

George Pickens, Mtichell Trubisky Forming Splash Play Connection

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Kenny Pickett Takes Us Through First Two-Minute Drill With Steelers

Report: Texans Enabled Deshaun Watson's Sexual Assault Behavior

Mini Camp Takeaways: Pickens Loves Trubisky, Heyward Love Pickett

Steelers Unsure of Minkah Fitzpatrick's Summer Participation

Chris Oladokun and Diontae Johnson Had a Relationship Before Steelers

Najee Harris Jokes About Jerome Bettis Comparisons

Everyone Believes Kenny Pickett Will Win QB Job

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers mock 1.0 (68)
News

George Pickens, Mitch Trubisky Building Splash Play Chemistry

By Noah Strackbein1 hour ago
USATSI_18342175_168388034_lowres
News

Kenny Pickett Takes Us Through First Two-Minute Drill With Steelers

By Stephen Thompson1 hour ago
USATSI_17964981_168388034_lowres
News

Report: Texans Enabled Deshaun Watson's Sexual Assault Behavior

By Noah Strackbein16 hours ago
USATSI_17384541_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Unsure of Minkah Fitzpatrick's Participation This Summer

By Noah Strackbein16 hours ago
Steelers mock 1.0 (67)
AllSteelers+

Steelers Mini Camp Takeaways: Pickens Loves Trubisky, Heyward Loves Pickett

By Noah Strackbein16 hours ago
USATSI_18359793_168388034_lowres
News

Diontae Johnson, Chris Oladokun Building on Hometown Relationship

By Stephen Thompson18 hours ago
3E0C0586-0067-4D2B-A19F-2652E353BB96
News

Steelers Preseason Schedule Announced

By Noah Strackbein19 hours ago
USATSI_17448444_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers WR Diontae Johnson Discusses Contract Negotiations

By Stephen Thompson20 hours ago