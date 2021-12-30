Ben Roethlisberger on Playing Final Game at Heinz Field

PITTSBURGH -- Ben Roethlisberger told reporters that Week 17 against the Cleveland Browns feels like his final game in front of the Pittsburgh Steelers home crowd.

Filled with emotion, but focus on the game ahead, Roethlisberger said it's a combination of physical and mental that helped him come to the decision. That being said, he's confident there's enough left in the tank to continue putting the Steelers in position to win these last two or so games.

"If it is indeed my last regular season game, it's going to be one of the most important games of my career," Roethlisberger said. "I've been so blessed to play in front of the best fans in all of sports, the best venue, and what better way to have a potential last game of the regular season than Monday night against the division opponent. It's just special."

