Ben Roethlisberger's Simple Reason Why Maxx Crosby is So Good

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback knows exactly why Las Vegas Raiders pass rusher Maxx Crosby is so dominant on the field.

PITTSBURGH -- What makes Las Vegas Raiders pass rusher Maxx Crosby so good? Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger says that answer is simple.

"Because he's from the MAC," Roethlisberger laughed. "That's where all the best football players come from."

For those who don't know, Roethlisberger attended the

Miami University (Ohio). His fellow MAC peer, Crosby, played at Eastern Michigan.

Crosby finished Week 1 with two sacks, two tackles for loss and five quarterback hits against the Baltimore Ravens, helping the Raiders start the season 1-0 on a 33-27 overtime win.

In all seriousness, Roethlisberger has watched the film and does see how dominant this front four can be for the Raiders.

"He's a stud. You watch what he did," Roethlisberger said. "That whole defense, their pass rush, in watching the game, you don't see a lot of blitzes. You don't see them doing a lot of crazy things, they're just rushing four guy and their four rushers are really good.

The Steelers host the Raiders on Sunday at Heinz Field. Roethlisberger was sacked twice in Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills. He'll now hope his young offensive line can hold up against Las Vegas' pass rush.

"They count on those four to be disruptive in both the pass and run game and they let their back benefit off a quarterback having to get rid of the ball quickly," Roethlisberger said. "As you saw, they like to ball search. They get the ball out quickly from their quarterback when they have to."

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

