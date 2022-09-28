How Cam Heyward Changed His Dad's Life

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers captain Cam Heyward is one of the most beloved players in the Steel City. And on top of his performance on the field, Heyward's love from fans comes from his love for the community.

Heyward is in the midst of 'Cam's Kindness Week' where he's spending seven days giving back to the city of Pittsburgh, which is no surprise if you've followed what the All-Pro defender has done for the people within the city's community.

Where that love comes from seems to be his family. His brother, Connor, mentioned a number of times during his early days with the Steelers that Cam was a role model for him, and all of the Heyward siblings and family seem to constantly be seen smiling and enjoying life in pictures together.

Heyward even said he hopes one day his children have their own kindness week.

Well, that love for those around him could be due to his father. The social media account Old Time Football took a minute to release a clip of Craig 'Ironhead' Heyward discussing being a father to Cam, and how it's helped change his life.

Ironhead passed away at the age of 39 from cancer. A Pitt star and 11-year NFL vet, the running back's legacy still lives on in the city of Pittsburgh.

Now, Cam is creating a lifelong legacy of his own in the city. One that seems to only get bigger as time passes.

