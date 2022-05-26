Steelers QB Kenny Pickett New Favorite to Win Rookie of the Year

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a pair of rookies who made the favorites list.

PITTSBURGH -- Throughout the entire 2022 draft season, scouts labeled Kenny Pickett as the most "NFL ready" among the crop of quarterback prospects that declared. And that impression of Pickett hasn't changed since the Pittsburgh Steelers used their first-round pick on the former Pitt signal-caller.

The online sports betting service FanDuel has released their 2022-23 Offensive Rookie of the Year odds and Pickett is the favorite to take home those honors at the end of the season.

FanDuel has Pickett's odds at 5-1. He's followed closely by Atlanta Falcons receiver Drake London and Tennessee Titans receiver Treylon Burks at 7-1. New York Jets running back Breece Hall and Green Bay Packers receiver Christian Watson round out the top five with 8-1 odds each. Fellow 2022 Steelers draft pick George Pickens, a receiver who arrived in Pittsburgh by way of Georgia, has 50-1 odds.

Pickett has a long way to go before he can earn the title of NFL's best offensive rookie. The Steelers retained fourth-year quarterback Mason Rudolph and signed former first-round pick Mitch Trubisky. They also drafted another rookie quarterback - Chris Oladukon from South Dakota State - in the seventh round.

There's no guarantee that he'll start right away - he'll have to earn that role before he can think about competing for end-of-year honors.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers To-Go: Important to Know About the Steelers QB Battle

Underdog Comes Natural to Steelers RB Jaylen Warren

NFL Makes Multiple Rule Changes for 2022 Season

Myles Garrett Shares Anger Over Texas Elementary Shooting

Steelers Name Omar Khan New GM

5 Takeaways From Steelers Second OTAs

Tyson Alualu's Return Comes at Opportune Time, And With Huge Upside