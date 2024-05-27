Former Steelers WR Opens Up About Struggles
PITTSBURGH -- Chase Claypool's career in the NFL hasn't quite gone to plan after he was traded away from the Pittsburgh Steelers and began life anew with the Chicago Bears.
Claypool was an ultra-productive rookie and posted some similar numbers during his sophomore campaign, but in 27 games over the past two seasons, he's accounted for just 528 yards on 54 receptions and two touchdowns. He's a far cry from what he was with the Steelers and desperate to regain that form with the Buffalo Bills.
"I think it is tough believing the player that you are or can be and falling short, especially over these last two years. It's a tough position because I know there can be times where it's frustrating if I'm not living up to my potential. But if it's frustrating to the outside world, it's even more frustrating for me," Claypool said. "I understand where I should be and I understand that I haven't met those expectations. That's why I work harder and harder and harder every year, so I can meet and exceed those expectations."
Claypool will have every chance to make the Bills roster after they underwent massive changes all over the roster, but particularly at wide receiver, this offseason. Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis are out while Claypool joins a young position group that includes 2024 draft pick Keon Coleman, free agent signing Curtis Samuel, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and others.
If Claypool can become the reliable big-play and redzone threat that he was in Pittsburgh, Josh Allen will have no trouble getting him involved in the offense and Claypool can really begin to reinvent his career.
