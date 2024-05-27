Justin Fields Has Career-Saving Opportunity With Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers moved on from a tumultous quarterback room in 2023 by signing two quarterbacks following the end of the season. Both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields joined the team, but Wilson was named the starter.
However, many analysts have faith in Fields making significant moves during the upcoming season. Gary Davenport, a writer for Bleacher Report, listed Fields in his ranking of ten former first round picks who can resurrect their career in the upcoming season.
"An argument can be made that Fields' dual-threat ability actually offers the Pittsburgh offense a higher ceiling than Wilson, who averaged less than seven yards per attempt last year for the first time in his career." said Davenport.
Davenport goes on to mention that this all relies on Fields climbing the depth chart.
"And you can't revive your career holding a clipboard." wrote Davenport.
That being said, Fields has told the press that he is up for the challenge.
"I'm definitely competing," Fields said. "I think Russ knows that we're competing against each other every day. Him being out there for me, that helps me getting better, especially each other. I definitely don't have the mindset of me just sitting all year. I'm coming in every day giving it all I got and pushing him to be his best, and he's pushing me to be my best each and every day."
Fields will have an uphill battle, but Davenport has faith that he can still turn it around.
