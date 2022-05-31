Skip to main content

Steelers Competing With NFL's Fastest Growing Fanbase

The AFC North is giving Pittsburgh Steelers fans a challenge.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have their fanbase - and it never fails in comparison to others across the NFL. But one team in the AFC North is building plenty of momentum from their Super Bowl run. 

According to a study ran by Betway, the Cincinnati Bengals are the fastest-growing fanbase in the league, and by a staggering number. 

Over the last year, Cincinnati has seen a 94.68% growth in fans, which ranks over second-place Los Angeles Rams with 51.80% growth. The Steelers rank ninth with 14.36% growth in the last year. 

The study comes from increase of followers on Instagram over the last year. 

The Cleveland Browns rank second-last with 1.22% increase in fans. The Baltimore Ravens saw 7.76% growth. 

