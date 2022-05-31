5 Things to Watch at Steelers OTAs: Week 2 Answers These Questions

The Pittsburgh Steelers get a feel for position battles and coaching changes in Week 2.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers return to the field for the second and final week of Organized Team Activities. So far, it's been (almost) a full roster in attendance, and plenty of changes are happening on the field.

The Steelers look different from years past. But with changes comes questions. Week 2 provides some of those answers.

QB Battle

The quarterback competition isn't going to be decided in Week 2 of OTAs, but the way it appears right now, we'll get a full feel of it after this week.

According to Mason Rudolph, he was told he'll get his opportunities with the first team. Which would mean Kenny Pickett should as well.

According to Kevin Dotson and Mason Cole, the Steelers already know Mitch Trubisky is the starter.

We won't know who has won this week, but we will see how serious the team is about Trubisky having to lose the job instead of win it. If he's the only one taking first team reps for a second-straight week, Rudolph and Pickett are climbing from the bottom while Trubisky sits at top.

Doesn't mean it's his job. Just shows how the competition will play out.

LG Battle

The same goes for left guard. Kendrick Green is a guard at heart and should make a bigger impact playing one this season. But so far, Kevin Dotson seems very confident he's the starter.

The offensive line doesn't go live reps during OTAs, but getting to watch who's working with the first line and the second will be interesting.

How even is the position battle? That's the answers we're looking for.

Does Stephon Tuitt Show Up?

This will remain the biggest question for the Steelers defense, but at some point it's going to be answered. Mike Tomlin won't - or at least we hope won't - head into training camp with no update on Tuitt's return.

Cam Heyward sounded confident Tuitt was showing up "sooner rather than later." Week 2 of OTAs is as soon as possible - and the best time for a player who likely needs time to adjust back into the swing of things.

The Brian Flores Effect

Brian Flores was absent for some of Week 1 but is expected to be there all week in Week 2. So, for the first time, we'll see what the linebackers coach has to offer. And you better believe everyone will be watching.

Flores is way too good to be doing what he's doing. His impact should be pretty big, and players like Myles Jack, Devin Bush and Buddy Johnson should see the most lift from it.

There will be stuff to report on Flores's coaching. We'll make sure to bring it to you, because the linebacker drills are going to be a hot topic this week.

The Secondary

There are a lot of moving parts to the Steelers defensive backfield. Cam Sutton looks to be on the move again, Damontae Kazee is a chess piece and Tre Norwood is the Swiss army knife.

The Steelers didn't have Terrell Edmunds of Minkah Fitzpatrick to end last week, but if they're there, it's interesting to see who's playing where in the secondary.

Compared to last season, this unit has so many options. Pittsburgh is going to utilize players all over the place, so we have to figure out what it's going to look like.

