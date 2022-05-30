Skip to main content

Steelers To-Go: Position Battles Take Shape in Week 2 of OTAs

The Pittsburgh Steelers will make plenty known with how they handle Week 2.

The Pittsburgh Steelers hit the field for Week 2 of Organized Team Activities. It's still helmets and shorts, but after seeing players hit the field for the opening week, voluntary workouts part two gets interesting. 

There's position battles that will take a major step forward in Week 2, plus the impact of some coaches that weren't around in Week 1. On top of that, maybe we could expect some players to show up. 

