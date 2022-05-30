The Pittsburgh Steelers will make plenty known with how they handle Week 2.

The Pittsburgh Steelers hit the field for Week 2 of Organized Team Activities. It's still helmets and shorts, but after seeing players hit the field for the opening week, voluntary workouts part two gets interesting.

There's position battles that will take a major step forward in Week 2, plus the impact of some coaches that weren't around in Week 1. On top of that, maybe we could expect some players to show up.

Listen to All Steelers Talk above and follow on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Mitch Trubisky Took No Time to Win Over Chase Claypool

Steelers' Brandon Hunt Leaves for Eagles

Omar Khan Takeaways: Best Leaders Use Their Resources

Steelers Look Good at OTAs

George Pickens is Already a Star

Steelers OTAs Takeaways: Second-Year Studs and a Rookie Who's Already a Star

Chase Claypool Addresses Diontae Johnson's Absence at OTAs

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett New Favorite to Win Rookie of the Year

Steelers To-Go: Important to Know About the Steelers QB Battle