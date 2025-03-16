Steelers Could Sign Familiar QB to Replace Aaron Rodgers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers still don't have a quarterback, and are waiting on Aaron Rodgers. But if the future Hall of Famer says no to joining the black and gold this season, there's another veteran who could be on their mind.
According to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, the Steelers have another 40-plus year-old quarterback "in play" as they navigate their QB situation. That quarterback is former Baltimore Ravens, New York Jets, Denver Broncos, Cleveland Browns and Indianapolis Colts starter, Joe Flacco.
"Eventually, he'll get an offer. Maybe more than one," Florio said. "And if the Steelers are looking to go cheaper at the position than Rodgers, Flacco could be their best move."
Flacco, 40, started six games for the Colts last season after the team benched Anthony Richardson. He went 2-4 and threw for 1,761 yards and 12 touchdowns, but also threw seven interceptions.
The year prior, Flacco won Comeback Player of the Year for helping the Browns make the playoffs. After Deshaun Watson went down with a shoulder injury, the team bounced around with quarterbacks throughout the season. Eventually, Flacco became the starter and lit the NFL on fire with his play.
Flacco has 17 years of NFL experience under his belt and holds a 105-86 record as a starter. The former Super Bowl champion is very familiar with the Steelers as he played them twice a year for 11 years, the once more with the Browns.
Now, he could be making his way to his third AFC North team. While the Steelers already have Mason Rudolph on the roster, no one is sure that he's viewed as their backup plan. If not, Flacco could provide the veteran presence they are looking for, and may have a shot to compete in Pittsburgh.
The Steelers are hoping Rodgers chooses them, but it's reported that the Vikings are his preferred landing spot, and at the same time, he's contemplating retirement.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!