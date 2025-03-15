Steelers Aren’t Aaron Rodgers First Option
Another day, another twist surrounding the Pittsburgh Steelers and their ongoing pursuit of Aaron Rodgers that, up to this point, has showed no signs of an imminent resolution.
Both the Steelers and New York Giants, the two teams most fervent in their pursuit of the four-time MVP, have been left waiting on their toes while also focusing on other endeavors during the first week of free agency.
While the widespread expectation had been that Rodgers would wind up with either organization or perhaps even retire, the Minnesota Vikings have remained hidden beneath the surface as the favorite for his services should they formally enter the fray.
A report from The Athletic's Michael Silver, Dianna Russini and Alec Lewis backs that notion up, as the trio stated that the 41-year-old would prefer to land in Minnesota.
"Rodgers is hoping to sign with the Vikings, who went 14-3 in 2024 before suffering a first-round playoff defeat to the Los Angeles Rams," they wrote. "Meanwhile, the Vikings have been strongly weighing the possibility of pursuing Rodgers as a replacement for 2024 starter Sam Darnold, who signed a three-year, $100 million free-agent deal Wednesday with the Seattle Seahawks."
Rodgers' affinity for the Vikings isn't a surprise considering they are coming off a 14-3 campaign, have a win-row roster and play indoors while also providing a familiar setting considering he spent the first 18 years of his career in the NFC North as a member of the Green Bay Packers.
If Minnesota rules itself out of the sweepstakes by sticking with 2024 first-round pick J.J. McCarthy, who missed his entire rookie season with a knee injury, then Rodgers may ultimately decide to hang up his spikes rather than play for the Steelers or Giants.
"Rodgers has been targeted by the Steelers and Giants but has essentially put both teams on hold while he waits for clarity regarding the Vikings’ situation," Silver, Russini and Lewis wrote. "If Minnesota ceases to be an option, it’s also possible that Rodgers will turn down both the Steelers (a 2024 playoff team) and Giants and instead opt for retirement."
Pittsburgh protected itself to a certain degree by signing Mason Rudolph to a two-year, $8 million deal earlier this week, but missing out on Rodgers would certainly sting, particularly if he opts to end his career rather than put on the black and gold.
