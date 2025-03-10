Steelers Welcome Kenny Pickett Back to AFC North
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will see plenty of former first-round pick Kenny Pickett this upcoming season. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Philadelphia Eagles are trading the former Pittsburgh passer to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for a fifth-round draft pick.
The Eagles will also receive quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson.
Pickett was traded to the Eagles last offseason in exchange for fourth-round selection. He played one seasons in Philadelphia, winning a Super Bowl with the team he grew up rooting for. Now, he heads back to the AFC and will join the Browns as part of their plan to replace Deshaun Watson in 2025.
Pickett could get an opportunity to start for Cleveland this season as Watson will miss the entire year due to re-injuring his Achilles tendon. The Browns hold the second pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and could use it to select a quarterback as well.
Pickett was the Steelers' 2022 first-round pick, being selected 20th overall. He started 24 games, going 14-10 and leading the Steelers to the playoffs. He threw for 4,474 yards and 13 touchdowns, while also throwing 13 interceptions.
Now, the 26-year-old returns to the division and could get revenge on Pittsburgh this upcoming season. There's a lot of decisions to be made in Cleveland, but for now, it's a move that certainly draws the attention of many Steelers fans - and many within the orginization.
