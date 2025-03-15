Former Steelers RB’s Name Removed From HS Field After Lawsuit
PITTSBURGH — A former Pittsburgh Steelers running back is dealing with fallout after a recent lawsuit, including from the high school he played at.
Groveport Madison High School, in Groveport, Ohio near Columbus, announced that they removed Le'Veon Bell's name from the field at their football stadium.
TMZ released a report that Le'Veon Bell raped his female cousin, Jada Bell, when she was an adolescent. Le'Veon Bell vehemently denied the allegations.
The documents show that Jada Bell accused Le'Veon Bell of starting incestuous and nonconsensual relations with her when she was around six or seven years old.
Jada Bell further stated that these actions continued for over a decade into Le'Veon Bell's collegiate career at Michigan State and ended when she was 18-years-old.
TMZ wrote that Jada Bell submitted her complaints to courts in March 2024 and that a ruling was handed down back in October that determined Le'Veon Bell was "served according to law and failed to move, plead, or otherwise appear in this action."
A jury trial then transpired several weeks ago that resolved the damages in the case, which resulted in a $25 million verdict in favor of Jada Bell, per documents that TMZ acquired. $20 million is owed in compesnatory damages and $5 million is owed in punitive damages.
Le'Veon's Bell attorney, Thomas W. Shaffer, provided a comment to the outlet and said that his client was denying the accusations while also filing a motion to reverse the case's judgement.
While the lawsuit played a role in Groveport removing Le'Veon Bell's name, he also allegedly failed to honor to a $750,000 donation to the school. according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.
“While he initially made four payments of $75,000 each, totaling $300,000, his last payment was received on December 9, 2020,”a statement from Groveport School District read. “Despite attempts to address the delinquent payments, Mr. Bell has discontinued further payments, resulting in a breach of contract. As a result, the district has moved forward [on March 13, 2025] with removing his name from the stadium entrance, scoreboard, and field turf.”
The lawsuit also includes Le'Veon Bell's brother, La'Vonte Bell, who owes Jada Bell $11 million in damages.
The Steelers took Le'Veon Bell with the No. 48 overall pick in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft out of Michigan State.
Le'Veon Bell excelled in Pittsburgh in his five seasons from 2013-17, starting all 62 games, rushing for 5,336 yards and 35 touchdowns, while also making 312 catches for 2,660 yards and seven receiving touchdowns.
He earned First Team All-Pro honors in 2014, after setting the franchise record for 2,215 yards for scrimmage. He also earned back-to-back Second Team All-Pro honors in 2016 and 2017 and earned Pro Bowl nods in all three seasons.
The Steelers placed the franchise tag on Le'Veon Bell and when they did it again in 2018, he refused to sign and sat out that season.
He would sign a four-year, $52.5 million contract with the New York Jets in 2019, but never reached the same success as he did with the Steelers.
Le'Veon Bell would spend two seasons with the Jets then they released him in 2020, where he landed with the Kansas City Chiefs. He played with the Baltimore Ravens and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021 before he ended his career.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!