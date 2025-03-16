Could Steelers Trade Lions for QB?
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking for an answer at quarterback. Aaron Rodgers is still making his decision, which leaves Pittsburgh in the dark. They'll continue to wait, but if things go south, which they very well can, they need to have another option to fall back on. One option may be in Detroit.
The Detroit Lions brought in former Steelers quarterback Kyle Allen during free agency, adding another veteran to their room alongside Jared Goff and Hendon Hooker. Teddy Bridgewater, who has been their backup the last two years, remains a free agent, if he chooses to continue playing.
For the Steelers, they have Mason Rudolph available to rely on, and likely will use that to their advantage if Rodgers chooses to go elsewhere or retire. But what about a backup with potential? Could the Steelers look to replace Allen with one of Detroit's other options, and bring in Hooker on a trade?
Hooker, 27, was the Lions third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. He's played in just three games throughout his NFL career, completing six of nine passes.
Coming into the NFL, Hooker was viewed as a prospect with plenty of potential, but question marks after suffering a knee injury his final season at Tennessee. He's never been given a chance in Detroit, and likely won't ever get one with Goff as their starting quarterback.
If you ask many within the Steelers fanbase, he should be given a shot in Pittsburgh.
He's a risk, but so are any quarterbacks the Steelers bring in this offseason. The only difference is that instead of viewing him as a starter, they could bring him in as a backup now with starter potential later.
The Steelers are at the point of just throwing darts and hoping one sticks. They don't have the long-term answer to their quarterback troubles and likely won't get it this offseason. But they need to keep trying. Chasing the veteran QB carosul isn't going to get them far, and it's time they just start trying any option they have.
Hooker isn't a great option. Neither are other names like Joe Milton or drafting Jaxon Dart in the first round. But that's what Pittsburgh is left with. So, maybe they give Detroit a call, offer them a sixth-round pick and try to add the backup quarterback.
At this point, it wouldn't do any damage, and at bare minimum, they have a better QB3 for a year.
