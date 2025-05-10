Steelers Defender Slams Potential WR Target
Pittsburgh Steelers safety DeShon Elliott isn't one to shy away from voicing his opinion on social media, this time taking aim at New York Jets wide receiver Allen Lazard.
Lazard has played parts of seven seasons alongside Aaron Rodgers, with their partnership beginning in 2018 as members of the Green Bay Packers, and he recently became a purported target for the Steelers following their trade of George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys.
As noted by Steelers Now's Alan Saunders, Elliott offered a blunt reply to an Instagram post made by @steelerslanding that referenced Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio's report regarding Pittsburgh's supposed interest in trading for Lazard.
"He's so a**," Elliott wrote.
The 28-year-old appears to have deleted the comment, and this isn't the first time he's done something similar this offseason.
Back around the time Pittsburgh was first connected to Rodgers in February, Elliott headed to the comment section on Instagram and let his feelings on the matter be known.
"Leave his a** at the retirement home," Elliott wrote.
Once a picture of Rodgers and Elliott together at Proactive Sports Performance was posted, however, it became rather obvious that the latter was messing around.
It's unknown if Lazard and Elliott have any prior history, but it wouldn't come as a surprise if the latter was pulling one over yet again.
Elliott emerged as a key piece of Pittsburgh's defense in 2024 after signing a two-year, $6 million deal with the team in free agency last offseason. He closed out the year with 108 total tackles, six passes defended, three fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles and an interception in 15 games.
As for Lazard, he bounced back from a lackluster 2023 campaign that didn't include Rodgers due to a torn Achilles and finished with 37 catches for 530 yards and six touchdowns.
The idea of the 29-year-old receiver heading to the Steelers likely won't gain a ton of steam unless Rodgers signs with the team, which he is expected to do in the relatively near future.
It's hard to imagine that Elliott's opinion would get in the way of things, especially considering he may very well just be playing around, but it's a storyline to keep track of nonetheless.
