Steelers Unlikely to Land Packers WR
The Pittsburgh Steelers may be out of luck if they were interested in prying away a wide receiver from the Green Bay Packers.
Following Pittsburgh's trade of George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys, the team now has a glaring need for reinforcements on the outside opposite DK Metcalf.
Though Aaron Rodgers remains a free agent, the Steelers are still expected to bring him in and have him start at quarterback next season.
As such, receivers with ties to Rodgers have begun gaining traction as potential targets for Pittsburgh. Allen Lazard of the New York Jets is among the most popular within that group considering he's played alongside the four-time MVP for parts of seven seasons, but Romeo Doubs' name also popped up after Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer referenced Rodgers' affinity for him during their days together in Green Bay.
ESPN's Peter Schrager threw cold water on the idea of the pair linking back up with the Steelers, however, stating that Packers head coach Matt LaFleur talked up Doubs and the team's receiver room as a whole while the two were at dinner recently.
“With the Steelers trading Pickens, there’s a lot of rumors about Doubs and his relationship to Rodgers, who praised him as a rookie, and I’m here to tell you, LaFleur was like, ‘Romeo Doubs is great in our building,'" Schrager said during an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show". "So, I don’t think one of those Packers receivers is being shipped, either. I think the Packers are really happy with their young wide receiver room.”
Green Bay has a number of receivers on rookie contracts who have produced in recent seasons, including Doubs, who has posted 1,700 yards and 15 touchdowns on 147 catches since entering the league as a fourth-round pick in 2022. He did sustain two concussions in 2022, though, and was suspended for a single game after missing multiple practices in October.
The Packers match up well as trade partners with Pittsburgh, especially after taking Matthew Golden in the first round of this year's NFL Draft, but it appears as though they won't be dealing from their surplus for the time being.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!