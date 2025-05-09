Steelers Release Rookie Minicamp Roster
The Pittsburgh Steelers have officially unveiled their roster for their three-day rookie minicamp, which will take place this weekend.
All seven members of their draft class will be involved in first-round Oregon defensive tackle Derrick Harmon, third-round Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson, fourth-round Ohio State edge rusher Jack Sawyer, fifth-round Iowa defensive tackle Yahya Black, sixth-round Ohio State quarterback Will Howard, seventh-round Washington linebacker Carson Bruener and seventh-round Central Michigan cornerback/return man Donte Kent.
As for undrafted free agent signings, the following players will also be present: Iowa defensive back Sebastian Castro, Pitt kicker Ben Sauls, South Alabama fullback DJ Thomas-Jones, BYU defensive lineman Blake Mangelson, Minnesota-Duluth offensive guard Aidan Williams, Memphis wide receiver Roc Taylor, Indiana wide receiver Ke'Shawn Williams and South Dakota tight end JJ Galbreath.
The list of undrafted rookies who will participate in minicamp on a tryout basis includes: Slippery Rock defensive back Eddie Faulkner IV, who is the son of running backs coach Eddie Faulkner, New Hampshire quarterback Seth Morgan, Arkansas safety Jayden Johnson, Pitt safety PJ O'Brien, Pitt defensive end Nate Matlack, North Texas cornerback Ridge Texada, William & Mary wide receiver Hollis Mathis, Arizona wide receiver Montana Lemonious-Craig, James Madison wide receiver Omarion Dollison and Notre Dame running back Max Hurleman, among others.
Defensive back Cameron McCutcheon, defensive tackle Domenique Davis, offensive tackle Doug Nester, offensive guard Steven Jones and defensive lineman Jacob Slade, all of whom signed futures contracts as non-rookies, will also hit the field this weekend.
Additionally, five veterans outside of the organization in running back Trey Sermon, long snapper Taybor Pepper, offensive lineman Ilm Manning, center Keith Ismael and cornerback Mikey Victor will also join the list of tryouts and participate over the coming days as they look to secure a contract with the Steelers.
