Steelers Insider Reveals Surprising WR Plan
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers dealt George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys, ending a tumultuous tenure for the wide receiver and the organization itself.
Despite landing DK Metcalf earlier on in the offseason, the Steelers are now once again without depth at the wide receiver position, even with the addition of free agent Robert Woods.
Now, the question turns to how the Steelers intend to address the situation, or if they actually intend to address it all. When it comes to whether or not the Steelers will enter into another trade in order to work on their quarterback room, there is some clarity to the situation.
During his weekly chat, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac was asked whether or not the Steelers would look into a trade in order to land another wide receiver.
"No more WR trades. They already did that." Dulac wrote.
The Steelers have been in a constant state of overhaul when it comes to the offense across the past couple seasons. Their quarterback room has not had a single player overlap from season to season for the past three seasons, and their wide receiver room has experienced similar change.
At this late in the offseason, the number of options that would actually be beneficial to the Steelers at the wideout position has dwindled significantly. There is no top-end talent remaining, and the Steelers would have to expect a significant positive change in a receivers play in order to address issues in their room.
With twelve draft picks in the upcoming draft, it seems ill-advised to not consider a trade, at minimum. You have a surplus of draft capital and multiple issues to address on the offensive side of the ball. Unless there is an unwavering faith that all twelve picks for them will be hits, there should be serious consideration of using some of it to land players now.
