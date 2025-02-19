Shocking Photo Emerges of Aaron Rodgers, Steelers DB
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers safety DeShon Elliott made pretty big headlines recently for calling out the idea of the team signing Aaron Rodgers this offseason. But now, a somewhat shocking twist has been added to the story.
At the time of Elliott's comment, the Steelers were being rumored to have some interest in Rodgers this offseason. Sources tell Steelers On SI that that interest isn't particularly high, but that they are willing to adjust their mindset if he's willing to adjust his.
However, Elliott didn't seem to be a fan. As the headlines circulated, Elliott shared this message on Instagram, responding to the rumor:
"Leave his a** at the retirement home."
When it happened, everyone reacted. Elliott was called out by ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, and numerous people responded to whether or not they agreed with the take.
Well, everyone may have been tricked. Only a few days after the comment went viral, Proactive Sports Performance shared a picture of Rodgers and Elliott being friendly at a facility. And it doesn't look like they just met before the picture was taken.
It's unknown when the photo was taken, but it was posted recently, and after the comment was made.
Apparently, the Steelers may have a few fans of Rodgers in their building. He and Elliott appear to be friends, and recently, wide receiver George Pickens shared that Rodgers would be his "dream" teammate.
While the chances aren't sky-high, there is a circumstance this offseason where Rodgers joins the Steelers and they're all teammates for at least a year. One thing seems clear, though, it doesn't appear Rodgers is headed to the retirement home.
