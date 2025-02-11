Steelers Safety Blasts Aaron Rodgers Idea
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburhg Steelers are being linked to future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who is expected to be released by the New York Jets, and who has already been named the odds-on favorite to land in Pittsburgh this offseason.
However, not everyone agrees that should be the case. Seeing the matter on social media and responding to it, Steelers safety DeShon Elliott slammed the idea of Pittsburgh signing Rodgers, saying, "Leave his a** at the retirement home."
Rodgers, 41, will be a hot topic all offseason as he searched for what could be his final NFL stop. The Steelers would like to retain Justin Fields, making him their starter for the 2025 season, but it's unknown if Fields feels the same way about wanting to return for a second year.
If he leaves, the Steelers could look for a veteran option, with Rodgers being listed alongside names like Kirk Cousins, Matthew Stafford and maybe the return of Russell Wilson.
But for now, the Steelers will try to keep Fields. And if they do, it shuts down all of Elliott's worry. If they don't, it may be a little awkward if they do end up signing Rodgers this offseason.
