Barstool Sports Clowns Steelers WR Chase Claypool

The Pittsburgh Steelers move on from games pretty quickly. Once they step off the field, it's about improving for the future. But no one forgets about mistakes that happen in critical moments, especially the media.

If you haven't seen the new Usher meme floating around the internet, this one might not strike a funny bone. Barstool Sports' Twitter account, like the rest of social media, has been eating up the new trend. And in one of their posts, they brought up Chase Claypool.

That's a tough one. Hits you right in the gut. But, sometimes we do things worth being memed over, and Claypool's first down celebration during a potential game-winning drive was not his highest moment.

It could always be worse - maybe. Eventually, someone will get with the Usher trend even harder.

