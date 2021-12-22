Steelers Place Devin Bush on COVID-19 List

The Pittsburgh Steelers place a fourth member of their active roster on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed linebacker Devin Bush on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced.

Bush becomes the third player of the day to be placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list for the Steelers. He's now the fifth player to be added.

Pittsburgh added Marcus Allen and Zach Banner today, and Malcom Pridgeon on Tuesday. Montavius Adams has been on the list since last week.

This season, Bush has recorded 66 tackle, four pass deflections, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. The Steelers will now turn to Joe Schobert and Robert Spillane at inside linebacker, with Ulysees Gilbert and Buddy Johnson as depth.

Johnson missed Week 15 with a foot injury.

