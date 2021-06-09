Steelers LB Devin Bush Provides Update on ACL Recovery

The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking at two returning starters this summer.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are hoping to have two players ready to go by training camp that are coming off ACL injuries.

Both Devin Bush and Zach Banner have been at most, if not all, of the Steelers' Organized Team Activities. However, neither has spent much time on the field with their teammates.

Instead, Bush and Banner are rehabbing on the sideline, working with trainers on rebuilding their knees after ACL surgeries last season.

Bush expects to be ready by training camp, telling media on Wednesday that his knee is "80, 90%" ready.

"I'll be ready once camp comes around," he told reporters on Wednesday.

The inside linebacker is working with his teammates during some individual drills but has been kept out of 7-on-7. At times, he's been seen on the sideline pulling a weighted sled that he says he's built up strength with since beginning his rehab.

"I'm doing a lot of individual [work]," Bush said. "Just getting me out there. Getting me on the grass and doing reactive things. They're holding me out of competition just because it's not needed right now. I'm out there going through my progressions, my motions, going through my movements and my calls. Just getting back to football again."

Bush also mentioned the mental aspect of recovery.

"Physically, you know you can get over this. You can recover from it. You can get out of it," Bush said. "It's the mental part of getting back out there and going full speed without thinking about it."

The Steelers begin training camp on July 21. Both Bush and Banner are expected to be available with some holdback on rep counts.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

