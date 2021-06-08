Don't Call It a Comeback Story: The Rehab, Reload and Return of Zach Banner

The ACL injury, free agency, T.J. Watt's unique ability to trash talk and betting on himself as the Steelers lineman returns to the field.

Almost a year removed from our first interview with Pittsburgh Steelers right tackle Zach Banner, the charismatic cult hero of Pittsburgh has only improved on his abilities, on (and off) the field.

Some things with Banner haven't changed, including his fandom for Premier League team Manchester United and his equal disdain for rival club Manchester City, who recently lost in the UEFA Champions League Final.

"One thousand percent, I didn't even watch the game," said Banner on his pleasure watching City fall short of the ultimate goal in club soccer around the world.

"Obviously, Chelsea has the best midfielder in the world and that showed… Truthfully man, it really goes down to colors. That's the way I grew up, and of course, I had a big smile on my face."

Banner's energy radiates, a quality many around him have raved about since he first arrived in Pittsburgh in 2018. Entering his fourth year with the Steelers, it appears Banner may have an alternate career path should football not work out.

"The guys let me DJ a lot at the facility and the weight room, I wear that patch on my shoulder proudly," said Banner. "Coach Tomlin says that he feels as if I have the best musical taste that he's ever experienced in the NFL. Coach Mitch and I are the first in the facility, and he's an old head, so I can throw down some Ray Charles, Stevie Wonder … Whatever you need, I do birthday parties and bar mitzvahs."

Playing to the crowd can separate a good DJ from a great one. Banner's ability to adapt on the aux cord, from genres such as rock and roll to hip hop and reggae, is an obvious hit in the Steelers' facility.

Banner himself is no stranger to adaption. In the Steelers' opening game of the 2020 season, Banner fell victim to a season-ending ACL/MCL tear after earning the rights to become Pittsburgh's starting right tackle after an impressive training camp.

In the blink of an eye, Banner was forced to transition from a starting offensive linemen to a sideline pillar of eyes, ears and inspiration for the rest of the big men up front.

"It was weird, man," said Banner. "It was about gaining that next-level veteran role through injury. That's just what came with the type of guy I am and my personality.

"I think the best way to do it (providing a veteran presence) is just by doing the work. Anybody can tell you, whether they've gone through injury or not, they saw the pain in my face. They saw the heartbreak. But they also saw the work it took for me to get there, and also the work I've been putting in through this whole rehab process."

Banner mentioned he kept his rehab in-house, as teammates were able to see him grinding each and every day prior to meetings.

"That grind has somewhat earned more respect from my teammates," he said. "I don't always want to be a vocal guy that says stuff, I also want to be leading by example and show them how hard I work… I want to be the battery they get energy off of."

Season-ending injuries have the potential to derail an athlete's career path, although modern medicine is increasingly making transitions back to playing more realistic.

From an outside perspective, I was sure Banner had somewhat changed after going through what he did. Banner was quick to point out that his tunnel vision of focus had remained untouched.

"Honestly, nothing has really changed," said Banner. "I can confidently say that because my work ethic never changed. If anything, I've stepped it up more ... You have to beat the fact that you're going to be nervous, you're going to be timid. The first reps that you have in practice are going to be the scariest.

But you also have to trust the medicine and sports medicine behind it. They (the Steelers) wouldn't have me doing these things if I couldn't do it." Banner points to strength and conditioning coach Garrett Giemont as a pillar of motivation during his recovery process.

Sustaining a monumental injury during a contract year will generate a ton of buzz, for better or worse. It became clear, from an outside perspective, that the Steelers organization and Banner both wanted a return.

Yet the NFL is a business, and Banner understood that heading into the free agency process.

"I wanted to be in Pittsburgh, but I also understood that with the work I put in and the amazing reviews I have around the team, because scouts and teams talk, and word around the league got around that I had really gotten my weight together and I'm really trying to take it to the next level," said Banner.

"With that being said, the surgery was done very well and the recovery process leading up to free agency was exceptional. So much to the point where I got a second opinion (on his surgery) from another great doctor, and both him and the doctor who did my surgery both said I will be ready to go for the season, or at least I am on track to do so. Then teams just trusted those words, and there were offers there."

Banner said he was in Pittsburgh for all but two weeks during the free agency process.

"My agent communicated to people, especially to the Steelers, that I'll be ready to go," he said. "There were certain things he was asking for, there's a reason why I hired him. It was a great feeling to know I was going to get a great opportunity from a great organization.

Like I told you earlier, I grew up around colors. That's the lifestyle I've always lived. When you're a part of a team, that's your squad. I love this city. I didn't want to go anywhere else, and so when it gets to negotiation time, of course, a team might start lower. They might wait and see to match (another offer), and when that was all happening, I was really, like, nervous that it wouldn't happen.

"But reassuringly, Coach T called me and said, 'Dude, we're gonna get this done'… It was just one of those situations where both sides wanted to get it done before free agency, and I'm really, really happy we did … It was such an easy thing to get done. I don't want to move. I don't want to go to another team or any other organization."

When asked exactly how many teams were interested, Banner quickly turned to a man of few words.

"More than a few, we'll just leave it at that."

The vote of confidence from Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was the only bat signal Banner needed to see how valued he was, even after his injury.

Tomlin, to the public, is a coach that has led the Steelers to one Super Bowl victory in two appearances while carrying no losing seasons and the second-highest winning percentage in the league since his tenure began in 2007.

To his players, however, a deeper bond exists. Admittedly so, I picked up the phone and purely expected our conversation to stick to X's and O's. However, Banner opened up and provided a great insight into why Tomlin's players respect him so much.

"Winningest black coach ever in the National Football League," said Banner. "Coach T, before I was ever with the Steelers, was an idol. And now, it's crazy to say this about a coach, but he's somewhat of a mentor/father figure."

"We go through things in life, especially as we get older, and these past three years I've been with the team, I've gone through a lot," he continued. "Not only with just my body and working myself into the type of guy and potential of player I can be… Everybody knows the story of how Coach T asked me to get a house and stay out here, like when I do that … there's a lot of trials. Death in the family, unfortunate situations happening back home … When your mom and dad aren't able to be there because they have their jobs and own careers, same with my brother, sister, my family … You could break. Easily.

I was never broken because of Coach T and the organization's support… It's a family atmosphere that Coach T tries to run around the organization, and everybody knows about it, and he wears that proudly.

A lot of people around the National Football League have this really strong posing masculinity. We have to be tough and we have to be these other things. That's why it's so great there's conversations about mental health. It's never gotten to the point where I've had to see somebody for my mental health, because I had that support from Coach T and this organization."

When discussing goals for the upcoming season, the usual ones like hoisting a Lombardi trophy and repeating as AFC North champions were established. Yet when speaking on his own personal goals, Banner paints with a broader brush.

"Just prove yourself right," he said. "Prove how you believe in yourself. Like I believe in myself to be that kind of guy and that kind of player. For a long time, man. A lot of guys say they want to be seven and done, ten and done, like, I've never dreamed of 15-20 years or less.

But, to do that, you have to earn it. So when you get these opportunities, take advantage of it. Live up to it and don't be scared of this opportunity. I'm not scared of this role, I welcome it with open arms but also challenge it every morning at 4 a.m. when I wake up and go to work."

Banner looks to be a key component in a Steelers offense, hoping to find a coveted balance in their respective rushing and passing attack. A new source of hope for fans came in the form of newly promoted offensive coordinator Matt Canada. Banner couldn't give very much away, but said basics will remain the same, although Canada's new influence reaches beyond what play to call on third downs.

"Football is football," he said. "For me, I've always been an X's and O's guy, like extra film, understanding concepts, schemes, looks, all of that. I will say, power is power, zone is zone … As long as you understand football as a veteran, you just really get that stuff. But I will say this: It's an attitude and mentality of being very, very balanced … If we need to run the ball, we need to be able to run the ball. If we need to throw it, we need to throw it. But great teams have an understanding of both"

In order to achieve that balance, the Steelers took to the first four rounds of the 2021 NFL Draft to draft four straight offensive players, including running back Najee Harris and center Kendrick Green. Banner's initial thoughts on his freshly acquired teammates drew nothing short of phenomenal reviews.

"Hard workers. All of them," said Banner. "Najee is talented. Very talented. But obviously, I've gotten to spend more time with Kendrick Green and Dan Moore, and they listen. They work hard. You can't coach effort. Ever. So, as an older guy, when you get someone like that who just naturally does it like the two of them do, and they listen well, and they vibe well, and they're just good dudes, it makes it so much easier."

The most important chess piece? Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who enters what may be his final year under some of his harshest criticism endured during his 17 seasons in the league.

Banner isn't tolerating any of that.

"It is a much safer bet, in most of sports media, whether it's broadcasted or in writing, to bet against someone than to put your name up vouching for someone," said Banner.

"It's so much easier to talk about the cons of a player. It's so much easier to say, 'Well, Zach Banner run blocks slightly better than he pass blocks but his size might get in the way in the pass game', just ridiculous stuff like that. We're talking about Seven (Roethlisberger), so there's gonna be a lot more in-depth conversation about him. He's going to have more scrutiny because that's what comes with being a Hall of Fame quarterback. He doesn't even operate his own Twitter. He doesn't even see these things. I guarantee you he hasn't seen it, because he holds himself accountable to his own film and his own things to correct."

In journalism, we have what are called softball questions. We lay a nice and easy question across the plate for somebody to answer, letting them answer in such a great way in the form of a home run answer.

After (somewhat jokingly) asking Banner if Big Ben had any juice left in the tank, a literal scoff was let out before Banner sent the question to outer space.

"Dude, are you kidding me?" he said, probably with a glare.

"The Pittsburgh Steelers have displayed in the past, without using names, that with any caliber player, whether it be a Hall of Fame-caliber or role player, anybody who is not able to help this organization win, they will respectfully cut ties. No person, especially under Coach T and his staff, would feel the obligation to bring a guy back because somebody has done amazing things for the team … If you can't display some of that premium-grade gas, they'll cut ties."

The many talents of Zach Banner include his ability to trash talk with the best of them, whether it be responding to fans on Twitter or exchanging words with teammates.

When asked who on the Steelers was top-tier at talking the talk, Banner unveiled perhaps an overlooked teammate.

"I would say I would be up there," he said. "Some actual, real, trash talk that is funny, someone who is good at it in a quiet way is T.J. Watt."

"Don't get me wrong, great teammate," he continued. "Doesn't try to do over the top stuff to hurt you… When we're walking out to the field, and things get choppy with guys getting rowdy as training camp arrives and we put the pads on, he's going at my neck every single play. That's what makes him so great. With that being said, when he wins a rep, he's gonna feel himself a little bit.

I remember one time Coach T, who is undoubtedly the biggest instigator in the world when we practice, comes over and says, 'Pounce, [the defense] said they're going anywhere they want today' even though they never said it. So Pounce talks his trash back out loud, and he looks at me and asks, 'What you think, Banner?' I just shake my head, just shrugging it off since I'm definitely more tuned in and serious pre-practice. I shake it off, whatever.

I ended up losing a rep during practice to T.J., and he just walks by me and says, 'I go where I want.'

He's not only talented but such a cool dude, and it's great that we have a personal relationship in the locker room and off the field. If I win a rep, there's gonna be something smart said to him too. When you go against each other that often, it's bound to happen. It's motivational in its own way."

Nearly a year ago, I asked Banner to step onto a metaphorical podium and give a message to Steelers fans. A slew of events have occurred since we last spoke, and I was curious to see if anything in his message had changed.

This is what he wants the city of Pittsburgh and the entire Steelers fanbase to know:

"I've always bet on myself. I've always understood what my dreams and goals in life are, I've written them down and engraved them into my brain. In doing that, I've always bet on myself, my whole mentality is to prove myself right. I'm strongly going into the 2021 season with that mentality instead of proving other people wrong," said Banner.

It's easy to only think of the men we see every Sunday as just football players. Yet through my time speaking with Banner, a professional body mover is just one of the many caps Banner is capable of wearing. Banner's involvement in different communities and fights for equality hold just as much weight as strapping on a helmet with the Steelers' logo on it.

B3Foundation.org is home to Banner's foundation, with the motto "Bringing together. Building together. Better together."

"Before everything, I've always had my foundation that focuses on educating youth in inner-cities and just helping out inner-city kids," said Banner. "There's a strong focus back home in Tacoma, Washington and the greater Seattle area, along with the island of Guam where my Mom is from, Los Angeles where I went to school and we're actually looking to add Pittsburgh as a fourth location."

"It's Bringing together. Building together. Better together. That's our motto. And that relays into the fight against racism and the fight against hate. Whether that's anti-semitism, homophobia or misogyny. We are unified in our pursuit of justice and freedom. I don't feel that I can be passionate about combating one form of hate and ignore others."

He's gone through ups and downs unfamiliar to common people such as you and I, at least at the level of being a professional athlete. After wrapping up the conversation, I couldn't shake the feeling that Zach Banner is walking into 2021 reloading rather than looking to rebuild.

Donnie Druin is a Deputy Editor with AllSteelers. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.