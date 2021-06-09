Steelers Draft Class Lead By Terrell Edmunds Ranked One of Worst In NFL

Apparently, the Steelers missed the memo on talent over potential that year.

Terrell Edmunds highlighted a list of potential future starters for the Pittsburgh Steelers, but not everyone believes this team's 2018 draft class is worth much.

The Athletic's Dane Brugler re-ranked all 32 teams for their efforts in the 2018 NFL Draft. The Steelers class, led by Edmunds, ranked 25th on the list.

The Steelers' 2018 class looked as follows:

Terrell Edmunds: Rd 1, Pick 28

James Washington: Rd 2, Pick 60

Mason Rudolph: Rd 3, Pick 76

Chukwuma Okorafor: Rd 3, Pick 92

Marcus Allen: Rd 5, Pick 148

Jaylen Samuels: Rd 5, Pick 165

Joshua Frazier: Rd 7, Pick 246

Brugler names Edmunds as the best pick in the draft.

"Edmunds has been polarizing," he writes. "He has been productive with 251 tackles and three interceptions over 43 starts, but has had his share of missteps. Still, Edmunds has been the best player from the 2018 class for Pittsburgh."

He also lists him as the Steelers' biggest miss in the draft.

"It usually is not a great sign when a team's best player from the draft class is also their biggest miss," Brugler continues. "But that is the situation with the Steelers. Ranked No. 90 overall on my 2018 draft board, it was a surprise to hear Edmunds' name called at No. 28. And while he has been productive and qualifies as the top player from the Steelers' class, he has not lived up to being a first-round pick."

The Steelers rank last in the AFC North. Baltimore starts the list ranked first - with Lamar Jackson leading the way - the Browns rank fourth and Cincinnati ranks 18th.

Brugler also discusses Okorafor as the Steelers' biggest value outside the first round.

"After Zach Banner tore his ACL in Week 1 last season, Okorafor stepped in at right tackle and started the final 15 games," Brugler writes. "While it was not always pretty, he showed improved unison between his hands and feet to control defenders. With a strong training camp, Okorafor might be the Steelers' starting left tackle in the season opener."

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

You May Also Like:

Steelers Fantasy Football Profile: Ben Roethlisberger

Mason Rudolph's Goal Remains to be a Starter

Zach Banner's Comeback Story

Julio Jones Makes Steelers' Biggest Gap More Concerning

10 Greatest Moments of Ben Roethlisberger's Career

Stephon Tuitt's Brother Killed in Hit-and-Run

Malik Hooker Visits Steelers

Ben Roethlisberger Building Fun Relationship With WRs

Steelers Edge Rushers Ranked Top 5 Last Season

Tunch Ilkin Retires to Focus on ALS Treatment