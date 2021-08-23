Former Steelers QB Devlin 'Duck' Hodges Cut by Rams

The former Pittsburgh Steelers QB was part of the Rams' second round of roster cuts.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Devlin Hodges has been cut by the Los Angeles Rams, the team reported on Monday.

Hodges, 25, started six games for the Steelers in 2019 after the injury to Ben Roethlisberger. He finished with a 3-3 record, throwing for 1,063 yards and five touchdowns to eight interceptions

Hodges became a star to the city of Pittsburgh under the nickname 'Duck,' after he replaced backup Mason Rudolph during the season.

Hodges was released by the Steelers after the 2020 season. He spent the year on the practice squad, working behind Roethlisberger and Rudolph.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

