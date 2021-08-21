AllSteelers Talk: Antonio Brown's Left Hook, Steelers vs. Lions Questions

Maybe Antonio Brown wasn't kidding about being a boxer. What to expect in Pittsburgh Steelers' preseason home-opener.

Antonio Brown was kicked out of Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice for throwing punches - and landing them. Maybe he wasn't joking about a boxing career?

Ben Roethlisberger will take the field for the Pittsburgh Steelers during their home-opener against the Detroit Lions. How long should the Steelers play Big Ben? And what to expect from the game.

Noah and Donnie take on your questions about the Steelers and their game Saturday night. Who's going to be the surprise roster cut? Can the offensive line hold up? Can other trade happen?

Find AllSteelers Talk clips and updates on YouTube and Twitter.

You May Also Like:

Antonio Brown Lands Punch to Titans CB's Face

Ravens Bring in Ambulance for TE Mark Andrews

Antonio Brown Kicked Out of Bucs Practice

James Washington Sounds Like He Requested a Trade

Steelers Test Change at Cornerback

3 Free Agents Steelers Can Still Target

Steelers Make First-Round of Roster Cuts

Chase Claypool Leaves Practice With Lower-Body Injury

Steelers to Require Face Masks During Preseason Home-Opener

Steelers Clear $6 Million in Cap Space by Converting Tuitt's Contract