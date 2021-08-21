AllSteelers Talk: Antonio Brown's Left Hook, Steelers vs. Lions Questions
Antonio Brown was kicked out of Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice for throwing punches - and landing them. Maybe he wasn't joking about a boxing career?
Ben Roethlisberger will take the field for the Pittsburgh Steelers during their home-opener against the Detroit Lions. How long should the Steelers play Big Ben? And what to expect from the game.
Noah and Donnie take on your questions about the Steelers and their game Saturday night. Who's going to be the surprise roster cut? Can the offensive line hold up? Can other trade happen?
