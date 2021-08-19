Buccaneers' Antonio Brown Lands Punch to Titans CB's Face
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown landed a clean punch to the face of Tennessee Titans cornerback Chris Jackson during a joint training camp practice.
The altercation happened during a one-on-one drill. Brown was able to rip Jackson's helmet off, and from the pictures below, landed a punch to Jackson's face. Brown was kicked out of the practice after the incident.
Brown signed a new one-year deal with the Bucs worth $6.25 million, with $3.1 million guaranteed. He joined Tampa Bay for eight games last season, catching 45 passes for 483 yards and four touchdowns - and winning his first Super Bowl.
The Titans and Buccaneers will face each other on Saturday night for Week 2 of the preseason.
Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.
