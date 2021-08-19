August 19, 2021
Buccaneers' Antonio Brown Lands Punch to Titans CB's Face

Antonio Brown was kicked out of the joint practice between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tennessee Titans.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown landed a clean punch to the face of Tennessee Titans cornerback Chris Jackson during a joint training camp practice. 

The altercation happened during a one-on-one drill. Brown was able to rip Jackson's helmet off, and from the pictures below, landed a punch to Jackson's face. Brown was kicked out of the practice after the incident. 

Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown punches Titans cornerback Chris Jackson.

Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown punches Titans cornerback Chris Jackson.

Brown signed a new one-year deal with the Bucs worth $6.25 million, with $3.1 million guaranteed. He joined Tampa Bay for eight games last season, catching 45 passes for 483 yards and four touchdowns - and winning his first Super Bowl.

The Titans and Buccaneers will face each other on Saturday night for Week 2 of the preseason. 

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

