Skip to main content
    •
    December 15, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Steelers First Injury Report of Week 15 vs. Titans

    The Pittsburgh Steelers open the week with seven players missing practice time.
    Author:

    PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers open Week 15 with seven players who missed practice time.

    Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (pectoral/shoulder), cornerback Joe Hade (foot) and defensive tackle Montravius Adams (illness) did not practice to begin the week. 

    Inside linebacker Robert Spillane (knee), outside linebackers Alex Highsmith (quad) and T.J. Watt (groin), and tight end Kevin Rader (hip) were limited. 

    Head coach Mike Tomlin was optimistic during his Week 15 press conference that the Steelers would get a good chunk of their injured players back. Haden has missed the last four games and if he's unable to practice tomorrow, might be counted as out once again this week. 

    The Steelers also got defensive tackles Carlos Davis (knee) and Isaiah Buggs (ankle) back as full participants to start the week. Tomlin said both players could be in line for more playing time this week. 

    Pittsburgh hosts the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. The Titans got Bud Dupree back at practice to begin the week, which could open the door for a reunion game this weekend. 

    Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    Read More

    Ben Roethlisberger Hints He Wouldn't Play for Another Team

    Steelers Get Good and Bad News on Offensive Line

    Checking in on James Conner From Boots on the Ground in Arizona

    NFL Informs Teams of Salary Cap Number

    Tomlin Explains Why Zach Banner Hasn't Started

    Mike Tomlin Defends Chase Claypool's First Down Celebration

    USATSI_17324708_168388034_lowres (1)
    News

    Steelers First Injury Report of Week 15 vs. Titans

    14 seconds ago
    USATSI_16741974_168388034_lowres
    AllSteelers+

    Ben Roethlisberger Hints He Wouldn't Play for Another Team

    18 minutes ago
    USATSI_17204089_168388034_lowres
    News

    Titans LB Bud Dupree Returns to Practice

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_16889152_168388034_lowres (1)
    News

    Steelers Get Good and Bad News on Offensive Line

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17208265_168388034_lowres
    News

    Browns QB Baker Mayfield Tests Positive for COVID-19

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_17208582_168388034_lowres
    News

    Browns Head Coach Kevin Stefanski Tests Positive for COVID-19

    6 hours ago
    USATSI_17356337_168388034_lowres
    News

    Checking in on James Conner From Boots on the Ground in Arizona

    7 hours ago
    USATSI_17068600_168388034_lowres
    Podcasts

    The AFC North Stinks - Can the Steelers Win it?

    7 hours ago