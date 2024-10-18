George Pickens Gives Away Steelers QB Secret
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have kept their quarterback decision close to the vest, not letting out who will be their starter in Week 7 against the New York Jets. And even with Mike Tomlin trying his best to keep things secret, denying to reveal his plans to reporters, the news has been leaked.
Only moments after Tomlin confirmed he had made a decision on who the starting quarterback will be, but would not tell anyone, wide receiver George Pickens let it slip. When asked about working extra with Russell Wilson in preparation for a possible change, Pickens explained the level of work the two have been putting in - because it's going to be his first start.
"Getting on the same page, after practice throwing more than usual because this is his first start," Pickens explained.
Now, while Pickens may have spoiled the Steelers' "secret," he wasn't the first to make this observation known. All videos from practice throughout the week show Wilson working ahead of Justin Fields in individual drills, and even Wilson himself let it slip that this is his "first one."
"It's the first game of the year for me," Wilson said. "But I've been fortunate to be in a lot of first games. So the confidence is there, obviously."
Several teammates throughout the week have also confirmed that Wilson has been working with the first team during practice.
Pickens did share his excitement to have Wilson on the field, and while the entire locker room has shown full support in Fields and their respect for him, having a Super Bowl-winning quarterback brings to the offense.
"A lot of guys have never experienced that," Pickens said on Wilson being a Pro Bowl quarterback. "So, yeah, he brings a bigger factor from him going to two Super Bowls.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!