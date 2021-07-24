Steelers Get Hit With Pair of Injuries at Center

The Pittsburgh Steelers turned to undrafted tackles after their two centers left the field.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers saw their first injuries of training camp as a pair of centers left the field early.

B.J. Finney and J.C. Hassenauer didn't finish practice on Saturday, leaving the Steelers looking for options at center. Head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed neither injury is considered serious and both players were able to leave under their own power.

"It created challenges for those that remained," Tomlin said. "That is the nature of this thing. It exemplifies the battles and challenges that the season provides us. This was a small sample size o that. I thought the offensive line largely did a nice job of adjusting and allowing us to finish the work."

The Steelers were also without rookie Kendrick Green. Tomlin said Green had an excused absence for personal reasons and he expects the third-round pick back at practice soon.

Pittsburgh turned to John Leglue and Anthony Coyle, who are both listed as tackles, during practice. When asked, Tomlin said the team does have options outside their three centers - just in case.

"We always have projects going on the side," Tomlin said. "If you're not working four or five snappers, you're less than professional."

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

