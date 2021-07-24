Steelers Best Super Bowl Odds Come Against Tampa Bay Buccaneers

If the Pittsburgh Steelers are headed to Super Bowl LVI, oddsmakers say it's against the defending champs.

The Pittsburgh Steelers aren't heavy favorites to make their way to Super Bowl LVI, but odds say if they do, they're likely facing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Steelers' highest odds to earn a Super Bowl spot this season come at 90/1, according to BetOnline. At those odds, they'll take on Tom Brady and the defending champions.

From there, the Steelers' championship odds are as followed:

vs. Los Angeles Rams: 175/1

vs. San Francisco 49ers: 175/1

vs. Green Bay Packers: 200/1

vs. Seattle Seahawks: 275/1

vs. Dallas Cowboys: 325/1

vs. New Orleans Saints: 325/1

vs. Arizona Cardinals: 375/1

vs. Washington: 475/1

vs. Minnesota Vikings: 525/1

vs. Chicago Bears: 600/1

vs. New York Giants: 650/1

vs. Atlanta Falcons: 775/1

vs. Carolina Panthers: 775/1

vs. Philadelphia Eagles: 775/1

vs. Detroit Lions: 1500/1

The Steelers have the third-highest odds in the AFC North to compete in Super Bowl LVI. The Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens facing off against the Buccaneers rank sixth in the NFL at 40/1.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

