Steelers Testing Waters With Multiple Players at Slot Corner

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers aren't handing the nickelback job to anyone just yet. After Antoine Brooks Jr. took first-team reps during Day 1 of training camp, Arthur Maulet was the test dummy on Day 2.

"Right now, we're working [Arthur] Maulet and Brooks there, but there will be other times when you see some other guys in there," head coach Mike Tomlin said. "Right now, we've been focused on those two."

While Tomlin said on Thursday that Brooks will start during the Hall of Fame game, he sees the potential of Maulet being the starter long-term.

"He's a proven NFL dude," Tomlin said. "He plays hard on [special teams]. He shows amplitude in terms of playing in the slot, the physicality. Even though we haven't had an opportunity to do it in this segment, he's not a rookie, so he's got a reputation, a resume."

Tomlin also expects rookie Tre Norwood to see action at slot corner but is focused on their two veterans before moving the sixth-round pick around too much.

"He could be a guy who can roll down and play in there some. He has in college," Tomlin said. "We'll cross that bridge when we come to it. Right now, we don't want to give too many people too many things to focus on."

The Steelers will work with Maulet and Brooks through the weekend before turning to their next round of players next week.

"We'll have a meeting of the minds and determine who's going to move where for the next block of days," Tomlin said.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

